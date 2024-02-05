Sarasota Orchestra Announces Change to MASTERWORKS 5 Guest Artist and Programming

Philippe Quint will be featured performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, which will replace Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2.
POPULAR
Sarasota Orchestra announces a change of guest artist and programming to upcoming concert Masterworks 5: Smoke and Fire. Due to illness, Stella Chen is unable to perform at the February 8-11 concerts. Philippe Quint will be featured performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, which will replace Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2.
Rune Bergmann, conductor | Philippe Quint, violin
Nielsen – Overture to Maskarade
Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto
Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 2
Thursday, February 8, 7:30pm | Neel Performing Arts Center
Friday, February 9, 7:30pm | Van Wezel
Saturday, February 10, 7:30pm | Van Wezel
Sunday, February 11, 2:30pm | Van Wezel
How: Tickets from $39, available at Click Here or (941) 953-3434
With multiple Grammy Award nominations, Quint is celebrated for his distinctive approach and “searingly poetic lyricism” (UK's Daily Telegraph). Quint has established himself as one of America's preeminent violinists, enchanting audiences through his performances that seamlessly blend consummate musicianship with “breadth of tone and passion” (New York Times).
Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight, and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit Click Here.
Videos
|Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
|Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
|Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
|Parade
Manatee Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
|The Sound of Music
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/22-3/03)
|The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
|Bring It On
Rise Above Performing Arts (5/09-5/19)
|Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
|The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You