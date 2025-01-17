Sarasota Opera Expands Marketing Department

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Sarasota Opera’s winter season approaches, the company has expanded its marketing staff. Director of Marketing Lael A. Mohib joined Sarasota Opera in August 2024. She is a communications and international development specialist with nearly two decades of experience working internationally in the communications and non-profit sectors.

Mohib has served as a strategic communications consultant for the World Bank and the former government of Afghanistan. In London, she created educational and media development programs for BBC Media Action. She has been public relations advisor at the Afghan Embassy in Washington, DC.

Most recently Mohib was executive director of the Enabled Children Initiative, a nonprofit she co-founded in 2013, which supports children with disabilities.

She has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in Music Theory from Mary Baldwin College and a master’s degree in international relations and journalism from Boston University.

“Our goal as a department is to enrich the experience of opera for our loyal audiences as well as to expand this experience to others in the community who may be new to town or new to opera,” Mohib said.

A Bradenton native, Mohib recently moved back to the area after living abroad for 15 years. She has three children.

Digital Marketing & Communications Manager Hallie Geyh has been with the company since November 2024 and brings more than ten years of experience in digital content creation and strategy.

Previously, she was digital communications manager at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she led digital projects to develop new audiences, and launched the school’s newsletter, connecting students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Geyh’s expertise spans multimedia production, social media, and email marketing, with a creative approach to problem-solving that drives impactful results.

She works in a hybrid capacity from Puerto Rico, where she lives with her partner and their four cats.

Mohib and Geyh join Marketing Coordinator Olivia Baylou, who has been with Sarasota Opera since March 2023. Her experience includes the management of multi-channel campaigns, including social media, influencer marketing, email marketing and project management.

Bayou is expert at collaborating with creative teams to develop impactful marketing strategies that drive audience engagement and retention. She is fluent in Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese, which brings a global perspective to her work.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to assemble such an accomplished team to help promote the message of our extraordinary work and to help build a community of opera lovers in Sarasota,” said the company’s General Director, Richard Russell.

