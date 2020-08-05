Sarasota Opera Announces Season Changes and Relief Fund

The Opera has cancelled its fall production of Don Giovanni and the Sarasota Youth Opera production of The Hobbit.

Sarasota Opera has been forced to cancel its fall mainstage production of Don Giovanni and the Sarasota Youth Opera production of The Hobbit.

Despite the loss of these operas along with two concerts, the Opera is finding ways to share the joy of music and the thrill of live performance with the community in a safe and responsible manner.

Concerts in outdoor venues, pop-up performances around the greater Sarasota area, live streaming, and virtual events will ensure that the music you love continues to resonate around the Suncoast.

In response to this, the Sarasota Opera is asking patrons to support the Sarasota Opera Relief Fund with a tax-deductible donation of tickets for cancelled performances or a cash gift. By doing so, you are helping to limit the financial impact to the company and ensuring the stellar performances and uplifting experience you are used to will be waiting for you when you return to the Opera House.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/sarasota-opera-relief-fund.

