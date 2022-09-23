Sarasota Jewish Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

Sarasota Jewish Theatre has announced its 2022-23 season lineup. Local Sarasota favorite actors and directors will be joined by national actors to present these plays reflecting Jewish heritage and culture. The plays are:

Bashert - Some Things are Meant to Be is written and performed by Lynne Bernfield and directed by Blake Walton. Bashert is a lyrical collection of stories and songs about things in life that couldn't have happened, shouldn't have happened, but somehow did. In the Jewish tradition, these events are bashert, "meant to be," and revealed in a musical exploration of how happy accidents can determine our destiny.

October 30, 2022 at 7:00pm

Rhapsody for Golda is a new musical about Golda Meir. Audiences will be captivated by this stunning tour de force which stars Sharon Ohrenstein as Golda Meir on her journey from childhood in Czarist Russia to Prime Minister of Israel. Filled with love, challenges, and her overriding desire to feel safe at home, Golda's primary love interest is a strong and passionate Zion! Rhapsody for Golda was created by Sarasota's first couple of musical theatre, Sharon and David Ohrenstein, and is directed by Blake Walton.

November 9, 2022 - 7:30pm

November 10, 2022 - 7:30pm

November 11, 2022 - 7:30pm

November 12,2022 - 7:30pm

November 13, 2022 - 2:00pm

Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr tells the true story of a Hollywood glamor girl, who had to hide her Jewish origins and her scientific genius in order to survive. The 24x Award-Winning, internationally acclaimed play, written and performed by Heather Massie, is a delight and a revelation. Who knew that Hedy Lamar invented the technology that led to the cellular telephones that most of us use every day?

February 21, 2023 - 7:30pm

February 22, 2023 - 7:30pm

February 23, 2023 - 7:30pm

February 25, 2023 - 7:30pm

February 26, 2023 - 1:30pm

Collected Stories by Donald Margulies, directed by Howard Millman and starring Sarasota favorite Carolyn Michel. In this play, Margulies focuses on two writers--one just starting out, the other a prominent established short-story writer-- and the relationship that blossoms between them as the older writer mentors her student. This is a story of friendship, white lies, and betrayal as fascinating characters clash in an age-old conflict.

March 22, 2023 - 1:30pm

March 22, 2023 - 7:30pm

March 23, 2023 - 7:30pm

March 25, 2023 - 7:30pm

March 26, 2023 - 1:30pm

March 27, 2023 - 7:30 pm

We All Fall Down is a brand-new play by Lila Rose Kaplan and directed by Jeffery Kin. This Florida premiere is a fast-paced upbeat comedy with crackling dialog and a surprising wallop at the end. Linda, the matriarch of the decidedly secular Stein family of Westchester County, has decided to hold the first Stein family Seder EVER, but where is David with the brisket? As family and friends gather in anticipation of this unprecedented family event, we learn that everyone has a secret, and the biggest secret of all is why Linda has decided that it is time to celebrate family, friendship and faith.

April 18, 2023 - 1:30pm

April 18, 2023 - 7:30pm

April 19, 2023 - 7:30pm

April 20, 2023 - 7:30pm

April 22, 2023 - 7:30pm

April 23, 2023 - 1:30pm

Sarasota Jewish Theatre plays will be presented at The Players Centre in Studio 1130, at the Crossings at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail. Tickets can be purchased online at theplayers.org or by calling 941-365-2494. For information, email info@sarasotajewishtheatre.org.

Sarasota Jewish Theatre celebrates Jewish life and culture in all its beauty and complexity. SJT audiences enjoy contemporary and classic plays and programs which highlight the uniqueness and universality of Jewish heritage, values, humor and cultural life. SJT is a proud member of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre. Visit sarasotajewishtheatre.org to learn more.