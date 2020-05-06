Sarasota High School Theater Students Take Final Bow Online Amid Canceled Musical

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WFTS has reported that when the Sarasota High School production Mamma Mia! was cancelled due to the health crisis, the theater students found a way to take their final bows virtually, paying tribute to their production.

Student Ivy Morton made the video the theater students bowing.

She shared: "I just thought our teachers and parents could really use something to pep them up during this time... It really symbolizes moving on. Obviously, the close of the show is so significant because there's so many more opportunities and the potential is just limitless,"

