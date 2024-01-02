Sarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and March

The Sarasota Concert Association presents two extraordinary orchestras in February and March as part of its Great Performers Series. These concerts are part of the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 pm.

Known for its trailblazing performances, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform in Sarasota on Monday, February 19. Music Director Jader Bignamini leads the Orchestra through a program including Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Bignamini became Music Director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2020 and, since then, has set the tone for each performance with his passion and artistic excellence.

Also featured on the program is the renowned Alisa Weilerstein, one of the foremost cellists of our time, who will perform Elgar's beloved Cello Concerto. Heralded as "a throwback to an earlier age of classical performers" by the New York Times, Weilerstein is known for inhabiting each piece of music, turning it into her own. Mother to two young children, Weilerstein has recently been working on her multi-season project, "FRAGMENTS," rethinking the concert experience and broadening the tent for classical music.

Rotterdam Philharmonic with Pianist Daniil Trifonov:

The Rotterdam Philharmonic will perform on Sunday, March 3 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, led by Chief Conductor Lahav Shani. The youngest conductor to ever hold the position with Rotterdam, Shani debuted as conductor and solo pianist in 2016 with the Orchestra.

The program includes Arvo Pärt's Swansong and selections from Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev.

The Times of London describes Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov as "the most astounding pianist of our age." Trifonov combines his consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth, and will be performing Prokofiev's fiendishly difficult Piano Concerto No. 2.

Single tickets for both concerts are available on the Sarasota Concert Association website at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 941-966-6161.