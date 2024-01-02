Sarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and March

These concerts are part of the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Cast Set For Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND Photo 2 Cast Set For Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectu Photo 3 Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectures
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sarasota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sarasota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Sarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and March

Sarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and March

The Sarasota Concert Association presents two extraordinary orchestras in February and March as part of its Great Performers Series. These concerts are part of the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 pm. 

Known for its trailblazing performances, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform in Sarasota on Monday, February 19. Music Director Jader Bignamini leads the Orchestra through a program including Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade. Bignamini became Music Director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2020 and, since then, has set the tone for each performance with his passion and artistic excellence. 

Also featured on the program is the renowned Alisa Weilerstein, one of the foremost cellists of our time, who will perform Elgar's beloved Cello Concerto. Heralded as "a throwback to an earlier age of classical performers" by the New York Times, Weilerstein is known for inhabiting each piece of music, turning it into her own. Mother to two young children, Weilerstein has recently been working on her multi-season project, "FRAGMENTS," rethinking the concert experience and broadening the tent for classical music. 

Rotterdam Philharmonic with Pianist Daniil Trifonov:

The Rotterdam Philharmonic will perform on Sunday, March 3 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, led by Chief Conductor Lahav Shani. The youngest conductor to ever hold the position with Rotterdam, Shani debuted as conductor and solo pianist in 2016 with the Orchestra. 

The program includes Arvo Pärt's Swansong and selections from Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev. 

The Times of London describes Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov as "the most astounding pianist of our age." Trifonov combines his consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth, and will be performing Prokofiev's fiendishly difficult Piano Concerto No. 2. 

Single tickets for both concerts are available on the Sarasota Concert Association website at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 941-966-6161.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Review: SALUTE TO VIENNA at Van Wezel Photo
Review: SALUTE TO VIENNA at Van Wezel

What did our critic think of SALUTE TO VIENNA at Van Wezel? A cherished tradition, The Vienna New Year's Concert (Neujahrskonzert der Wiener Philharmoniker) is an annual concert of classical music performed by the Vienna Philharmonic on the morning of New Year's Day in Vienna, Austria.

2
January Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Artists Photo
January Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Artists

Celebrate regional art and artists at Creative Liberties with a group exhibition at Fogartyville. Don't miss these January events!

3
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 Global Issues Series: January Lecture Photo
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectures

2024 marks the 53rd anniversary of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) “Global Issues” series. See upcoming events!

4
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $40,000 From Gulf Coast Community Foundation Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $40,000 From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe recently received an Arts Appreciation Grant of $40,000 from the Violetta Marchisio Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast). Learn more about the grant here!

More Hot Stories For You

January Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional ArtistsJanuary Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Artists
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January LecturesSarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectures
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $40,000 From Gulf Coast Community FoundationWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $40,000 From Gulf Coast Community Foundation
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Offer Three Adult Education Opportunities in the New YearWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Offer Three Adult Education Opportunities in the New Year

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
Westminster in Sarasota Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
Take It to the Limit in Sarasota Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
Troubadour in Sarasota Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
The Flip Side in Sarasota The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
The Lehman Trilogy in Sarasota The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
Little Shop of Horrors in Sarasota Little Shop of Horrors
Florida Studio Theatre (11/15-1/07)
The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays in Sarasota The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
Red Riding Hood in Sarasota Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
The Sound of Music in Sarasota The Sound of Music
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/22-3/03)
Up on the Roof in Sarasota Up on the Roof
Florida Studio Theatre (9/27-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You