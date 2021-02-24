Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Ballet Announces Outdoor Performance, TERRACE PROGRAM 1

This live, socially distanced program features performances by The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory.

Feb. 24, 2021  
Sarasota Ballet invites you to join in for Terrace Program 1, the company's first outdoor performances of its 30th Anniversary Season. This live, socially distanced program features performances by The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory in an open-air environment, on the Asolo Terrace Stage located at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Programming is entirely separate from that of the company's Digital Winter - Spring Season, and serves as an excellent way to see future Company dancers.

Tickets are $20 each, and your seating will be assigned to you on a first-come, first-serve basis. To allow for a more pleasant viewing experience, seating has been structured in pairs; therefore, it is strongly recommended to purchase an even number of tickets (for example, ordering for yourself and your spouse, partner, or friend) so seating assignment can be optimized.

Ticket sales will be cut off three hours prior to all performances. Walk-up tickets will not be available.

After purchasing your tickets, you will receive a confirmation email informing you that your tickets have been reserved. Following this, box office staff will assign the best available seating to you, then send you a follow-up email confirming your seating. Due to the nature of this venue and performance, special seating requests are unable to be honored, and the company cannot guarantee that groups will be seated together.

Learn more at https://www.sarasotaballet.org/events/terrace-program-1.


