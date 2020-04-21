Sarasota Ballet Announces 30th Anniversary Season

Director of The Sarasota Ballet Iain Webb announces the Company's 30th Anniversary Season, opening October 2020 and running through till May 2021. The Season serves as a nod to the artistic strides The Sarasota Ballet has made over the past three decades, especially during Webb's leadership as he begins his fourteenth year as Director. Season highlights include seven Company Premieres; several long-awaited revivals; and, closing the Season, a program dedicated to, and featuring works by three of the greatest female choreographers who impacted the history and evolution of ballet in the 20th century. The centerpiece of the Season is the much-anticipated Company Premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton's full-length choreographic adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, to be performed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in December. Repertory favorites such as Will Tuckett's Changing Light and George Balanchine's Serenade also see their return. In addition, continuing The Sarasota Ballet's tradition of presenting a visiting dance company, the Mark Morris Dance Group will perform at the Sarasota Opera House in April, bringing Morris' distinctive, musically driven works to the stage.

Program 1 | 23 - 25 October 2020

FSU Center for the Performing Arts

George Balanchine's Donizetti Variations

Ricardo Graziano's Amorosa

Paul Taylor's Company B

Program 2 | 20 - 21 November 2020

Sarasota Opera House

Sir Frederick Ashton's Birthday Offering

Sir Frederick Ashton's Dante Sonata

Sir David Bintley's The Spider's Feast

Program 3 | 18 - 19 December 2020

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sir Frederick Ashton's Romeo & Juliet

Composed by Sergei Prokofiev

Program 4 | 26 February - 1 March 2021

FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Peter Darrell's Othello

Will Tuckett's Changing Light

Yet to be announced third ballet

Program 5 | 26 - 27 March 2021

Sarasota Opera House

George Balanchine's Serenade

Mark Morris' The Letter V

Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Elite Syncopations

Program 6 | 9 - 10 April 2021

Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Ballet Presents

Mark Morris Dance Group

Program 7 | 30 April - 1 May 2021

Sarasota Opera House

Agnes De Mille's Fall River Legend

Dame Ninette de Valois' Checkmate

Bronislava Nijinska's Les Biches





