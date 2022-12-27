Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Extended Again at Florida Studio Theatre

A cast of 14 brings to life over 80 characters in FST’s version of the Broadway hit.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Florida Studio Theatre has extend its production of the hit musical comedy, Something Rotten!, yet again. The 10-time Tony Award-nominated show will now play at Florida Studio Theatre through January 14, 2023, running for a total of 10 weeks by the time the show closes on FST's Mainstage. Tickets and subscriptions are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled to see this production extend not once, but twice," said FST's Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins. Ticket sales and audience response has remained strong since the production opened in early November. This is such a fun show filled with big dance numbers, elaborate costumes, a large cast, lots of humor, and a heartwarming message at its core."

Something Rotten! is no small undertaking. A cast of 14 brings to life over 80 characters in FST's version of the Broadway hit. FST's production features the same costumes designed by Tony Award-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and worn during the original Broadway National Tour.

Audiences are calling FST's production "Hilariously funny," saying, "FST hit it out of the park again" and "It was like seeing a Broadway hit up close." Critics agree, calling it "Glorious" and "Vibrant" (Sarasota Herald-Tribune), "Clever" (Sarasota Magazine,) and "Smart and hilarious" (The Observer).

Written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Kary Kirkpatrick, Something Rotten! follows two Renaissance playwrights, Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play. Determined to out-do Renaissance superstar, William Shakespeare, Nick decides to take a risk-and possibly a shortcut. He visits a local soothsayer with the hopes of foreseeing what the next big thing in theatre will be. But the future can be messy, and what the soothsayer predicts comes out all scrambled. The result? The world's very first musical, with 21st Century Broadway references galore. Will the Bottom's latest theatrical endeavor prove to be a forward-thinking success, or something truly rotten?

"I'm so happy to see that this show continues to be so well received by Sarasota audiences and critics," said show Director Ellie Mooney. "It has been such a privilege to direct this challenging production, work with this amazingly talented cast, and partner with our fantastic design team. It always gives me immense joy when an audience connects deeply with a play. And now, I'm so grateful that this show will be able to reach new audiences in the New Year."

FST first announced its plans to extend Something Rotten! on November 22, holding the show over through January 8. Since then, the production has continued to prove itself to be extremely popular. Now, a month later, the theatre is extending the production for a second time, and the play will run through January 14, 2023. Tickets and subscriptions are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling 941.366.9000.

ABOUT FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.



