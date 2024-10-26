Review: SOUL CROONERS at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe brings their heavy hitters to the spotlight in "Soul Crooners Sold Gold Edition" for the opening of their 25th celebratory season! The charismatic MC Cedric Soulchild, portrayed with seamless finesse by Early Dean, invites us to relive the 70's era of soulful slow jams and iconic hits. Dressed in white Flagg Brother’s platform boots and a vibrant array of colored suits, Dean sets the stage by delving into the rich history behind the upcoming performances, regaling the audience with tales of the legendary artists, and intriguing anecdotes about our beloved classic tunes.

The Crooners took on the challenge of presenting songs by renowned artists like Al Green, Teddy Pendergrass, and Barry White, amongst many others, with their own individual style. Performances were not just about hitting the high notes but also embodying the suaveness and charm of the original singers. Leon Pitts exuded the essence of Barry White as he serenaded the women in the front row with his love songs, effortlessly drawing them into the act, as he flirted with them. The camaraderie between the singers and the audience created an atmosphere of joy and delight that was truly infectious.

Every Crooner was like a shining star, each one stepping up to their spotlight moment with grace and talent. Sheldon Rhoden, with his effortlessly cool demeanor, reincarnated Marvin Gaye on stage once again (and we look forward to that always). Raleigh Mosley II dazzled with his impressive spins and playful energy that seemed to light up the entire room. His infectious joy was palpable as he took command of the stage, especially shining in his rendition of the Isley Brothers' classic, "Footsteps in the Dark," during the second act of the performance. A rare treat was seeing Nate Jacobs, the Founder and Artistic Director of WBTT, as well as the creator, director of Soul Crooners, perform on stage. Jacobs crooned with the smoothness of Luther Vandross, dripping with ease and finesse.

The love songs were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the delightful moments that had everyone grinning from ear to ear throughout the entire show. Whether it was the irresistible charm of Chris Eisenberg belting out some Michael Jackson classics or the interactive energy of Michael Mejia-Mendez encouraging everyone to "Get up Offa that Thing" while the crowd was grooving to the beat of the James Brown hit, the joy and playfulness on stage were truly infectious and had our cheeks aching from smiling so much! The performance was so entertaining, not just because of the talented performers, but also because of the lively audience reactions. The way the crowd responded truly added an extra layer of enjoyment to the show, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

Soul Crooners Solid Gold Edition is playing through Sunday November 17th for evening and matinee shows. Tickets can be purchased at Buy: Soul Crooners: Solid Gold Edition.

