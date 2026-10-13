Review: CARRIE at Rise Above Performing Arts

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Rise Above Performing Arts is proud to kick off their 11th season with a powerful production of CARRIE. Witnessing young actors performing a play about their own age group brings a unique and heartfelt experience. It allows them to tackle and portray real-life issues relevant to their age, showcasing their talent and authenticity in the performance. This immersive approach not only entertains the audience but also offers a profound insight into the world through the eyes of the youth.

CARRIE is a character most of us are familiar with from the book written by Stephen King (his 1974 debut novel) or the Sissy Spacek movie directed by Brian De Palma (released 1976). For those of you that don't know, CARRIE is, in short, about a friendless teenage girl growing up in an abusive religious household. Despite initial reluctance from King to pursue further writing of Carrie , the novel gained significant success, eventually leading to its adaptation into a movie just two years after its release.

Over the years, CARRIE has continued to be the center of attention in various film adaptations, including two additional movies and a recent television series currently airing on Amazon Prime. Rise Above addresses the musical adaptation of CARRIE, which wasfirst developed in 1988, offering a fresh perspective on this iconic character's journey.

In a captivating portrayal of a high school drama, the ultimate “mean girl group” is impeccably led by the stunning Alexandra Mahiquez as Chris. Her portrayal of Chris, with her sassiness accompanied by bubble-gum popping, is nothing short of perfection. As she sashays across the stage, her presence commands attention, especially when she belts out songs like “The World According to Chris”. This particular song sheds light on the underlying reasons behind Chris's behavior, unveiling the layers of complexity within her character. Serving as the story's narrator is Chris's best friend, Sue, skillfully played with warmth and depth by Taylor McCormack. In stark contrast to Chris, Sue exudes innocence and purity, emphasized by her wide-eyed demeanor and light, contrasting wardrobe choices. This thoughtful casting and costuming beautifully accentuate the stark differences between the two characters, creating a compelling dynamic on stage.

Carrie herself is brought to life by the gifted actress Tayla Wright. Wright's performance is characterized by her earnest portrayal of Carrie, capturing the audience's attention from the very start. She adeptly transitions from portraying a character with a reserved demeanor to one with a more assertive presence as the story unfolds, demonstrating her versatility and strength as an actress. In scenes shared with Meadow Flagg, who plays the role of Carrie's mother Margaret, the impressive vocal training and delivery of Flagg adds depth and authenticity to their on-stage relationship. The juxtaposition of uncomfortable moments in the story line is effectively balanced by the exceptional talent displayed by the cast, making for a truly compelling performance.

CARRIE is playing at Rise Above Performing Arts Center through October 18th. Tickets are still available for evening and matinee shows at Carrie the Musical in Sarasota | Rise Above Performing Arts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 04 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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