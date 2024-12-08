Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre, a beloved establishment celebrating its 66th anniversary, has kicked off the year in style with a captivating performance of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."



Carole King's rise from a teenage tunesmith to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a real life rollercoaster of epic proportions! From crafting pop bangers for icons like Aretha Franklin and James Taylor to owning the charts with her own hits, her tale is nothing short of legendary. "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" promises a whirlwind of emotions and victories that'll leave you breathless. Brace yourself for a wild journey packed with more than two dozen iconic tracks like "One Fine Day," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman." Prepare to be swept away by the mesmerizing music and unwavering strength in the extraordinary saga that is Carole King's remarkable life story!

Carole King's story truly lays bare the depths of her personal life, with all its peaks and valleys revealed for all to see. Despite the undeniable greatness of the depiction, King herself found it too raw to watch, admitting to the writers, "Tell them it's great. I can tell it's great. But I can't watch my life played out before me." This emotional vicissitude of a tale showcases numerous joyful moments intertwined with heartbreak, reminding us that even the greatest artists draw inspiration from pain.



The original production of Beautiful had its first performance at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco back in October 2013. It then made its way to the grand Broadway stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12, 2014. After a successful run, the curtains finally closed on this dazzling show on October 27, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances. As it took its final bow, this production proudly held the title of being the 27th longest-running musical in the vibrant history of Broadway.

Asolo's production of "Beautiful" was an emotional ride that had the audience alternately doubled over with laughter and wiping away tears. A wild ride that tugged on heartstrings and tickled funny bones - this is a theatrical experience not to be missed! So, make sure to stock up on those Kleenex tissues because you're going to need them for this emotional journey through the highs and lows of life and love portrayed on stage.

Tickets are still available for Matinee and Evening shows at the link below. Performances are through the holiday season and is set to close on January 5th.

