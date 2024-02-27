Registration Now Open For Summer Art Camp For Children And Teens At Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota is once again encouraging young children and teens to set their inner artists free at its summertime art camps. The nine weekly sessions run June 3 to August 2. The programs target two different age groups: Creative Kids serves children, ages 6 to 9; Emerging Artists is for aspiring artists, ages 10 to 14. The camps are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before- and after-care is offered. Fees are $275 per week for Art Center Sarasota members with a family membership; $350 per week for non-members. Scholarships are available to those eligible. Art supplies are included; participants will also receive a free art camp t-shirt. Art Center Sarasota is also looking for teens, 15 and over, to volunteer as teaching and after-care assistants. Volunteer hours count towards high school and Bright Futures and National Honor Society requirements. For more information about Art Center Sarasota’s summer art camp, scholarship eligibility and teen volunteer programs, visit www.artsarasota.org; or call 941-365-2032; or email youtheducation@artsarasota.org.

Holly Flaig, Art Center Sarasota’s youth coordinator, says that these young people’s art camps are designed for all skill levels. She adds that each week’s camp revolves around different themes, allowing parents and kids to choose what interests them best.

“We are excited to give kids who are interested in art the freedom to explore their creativity,” says Flaig. “Our 2024 Summer Art Camp has a wide variety of themes, from nature and wildlife to fantasy and storytelling, and more so that parents and kids can choose based on their unique interests. These sessions are a great opportunity for young people who want to express themselves, meet new people, and explore new ways of making art.”

Flaig explains that campers will experiment with a multitude of art mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, ceramics, and more. The projects focus on developing such artistic skills as color mixing, painting, and drawing—and mastering the use of professional-quality paintbrushes, pencils, markers, and pastels in the process.

“We have a talented group of instructors who are passionate about creating art and spreading their passion and knowledge to our young artists,” says Flaig. “They create a welcoming environment for kids to explore their creative voices.”

Flaig notes that 2024 summer art camps are filling up quickly. Her word of advice for parents?

“Don’t delay registering,” she advises. “Art Center Sarasota’s summertime art camps are on the top of many parents’ wish lists. We’ve even seen some grandparents signing their grandchildren up for summer camp as a fun activity to do while they are visiting from out of town.”

Art Center Sarasota’s summer camp programs are supported, in part, by Florida Department of State - Division of Cultural Affairs, Impact100 SRQ, Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Patterson Foundation, and ACS members & donors.