RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Returns To The Van Wezel In 2021

Article Pixel Jul. 6, 2020  

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles returns to the Van Wezel by popular demand on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7 p.m., delivering a note-for-note experience that brings all the greatest Beatles hits to life. Don't miss the mind-blowing theatrical event that takes you back in time and was hailed by the Associated Press as "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" Performing together longer than the Beatles themselves, RAIN delivers your favorite hits with the nuance of the legendary group - live on stage. Single tickets go on sale Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets for this performance are $37-$82 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.


