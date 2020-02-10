Playwright Ken Ludwig Will Be in Residence at Asolo Repertory Theatre

World-renowned playwright and Tony Award® nominee Ken Ludwig (Murder on the Orient Express, Crazy for You, Lend Me a Tenor), will be in residence at Asolo Repertory Theatre February 19-21. On Wednesday, February 19, following the performance of his adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Mr. Ludwig will take part in a post-show talk back with Asolo Rep Dramaturg and Literary Manager, James Monaghan. Actor James DeVita, who plays the role of Hercule Poirot, will also be part of the discussion. The talk back is open to all ticket holders for that performance; limited seating will be available to the public, based on availability. In addition, on Friday, February 21, Mr. Ludwig will be the guest speaker at Asolo Rep's Board of Directors Advance at the Embassy Suites in downtown Sarasota.

ABOUT Ken Ludwig:

Ken Ludwig is an internationally acclaimed playwright who has had numerous hits on Broadway, in London's West End, and throughout the world. He has won two Laurence Olivier Awards, received three Tony Award nominations, and won two Helen Hayes Awards and the Edgar Award. His work has been commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and has been performed in more than thirty countries in over twenty languages. Some of his Broadway and West End shows include Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You, Moon Over Buffalo, Twentieth Century, and adaptations of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Treasure Island. He studied music at Harvard with Leonard Bernstein and theater history at Haverford College and Cambridge University in England. www.kenludwig.com.

ABOUT ASOLO REP:

Now in its 61st season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. www.asolorep.org.





