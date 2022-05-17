Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at EUREKA DAY at Asolo Rep

An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School – and it’s more than the mumps.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 17, 2022  

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting the timely new comedy EUREKA DAY, written by New College of Florida alumnus Jonathan Spector. Directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones, EUREKA DAY runs through June 4, in the intimate Cook Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out photos below!

An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School - and it's more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it's a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, EUREKA DAY asks: when does "us" become "them?"  

A graduate of New College of Florida in Sarasota, Spector is now based in Oakland, Calif. For EUREKA DAY, he has received multiple awards and accolades, including a NY Times Critic's Pick, Glickman Award, Theater Bay Area Award, Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award and Rella Lossy Award. His other plays include This Much I Know, Best Available, In From The Cold, Siesta Key and Good. Better. Best. Bested. His work has been produced at theatres around the country and he's currently under commission from La Jolla Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre Company and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Everyone in the cast is making their Asolo Rep debut this season.

For more information visit: asolorep.org

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Sarasota? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • South Bend Symphony Orchestra Announces The 90th Anniversary Season For 2022-23 
  • AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is Coming to Morris Performing Arts Center
  • ANASTASIA is Coming to South Bend This June
  • Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series Presents TWO HENRYS This Week