Photos: First Look at EUREKA DAY at Asolo Rep

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting the timely new comedy EUREKA DAY, written by New College of Florida alumnus Jonathan Spector. Directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones, EUREKA DAY runs through June 4, in the intimate Cook Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

An illness is spreading through the progressive and painstakingly accepting Eureka Day School - and it's more than the mumps. When the outbreak threatens to become an epidemic, it's a race to see what will destroy this community first: the disease or each other. Despite the safe-space mentality, gluten-free scones from the local bakery, and open marriages that have moved beyond monogamy, secrets and lies still run rampant and childhood vaccinations ignite fury. An explosive comedy that skewers sanctimony and the nature of our politics, EUREKA DAY asks: when does "us" become "them?"

A graduate of New College of Florida in Sarasota, Spector is now based in Oakland, Calif. For EUREKA DAY, he has received multiple awards and accolades, including a NY Times Critic's Pick, Glickman Award, Theater Bay Area Award, Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award and Rella Lossy Award. His other plays include This Much I Know, Best Available, In From The Cold, Siesta Key and Good. Better. Best. Bested. His work has been produced at theatres around the country and he's currently under commission from La Jolla Playhouse, Roundabout Theatre Company and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Everyone in the cast is making their Asolo Rep debut this season.

