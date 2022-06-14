Perlman Suncoast Receives $10,000 Grant From The Exchange For 2022-2023 Programming

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast) was awarded a grant in the amount of $10,000 by The Exchange at a ceremony held at its store on June, 9, 2022. These funds will help support outreach programs presented by Perlman Suncoast throughout the 2022-2023 Season: PMP Alumni: In Schools, PMP Alumni: Around Town, Super Strings and the annual Celebration Concert.

Each year, Perlman Suncoast presents education outreach programs in Sarasota and Manatee counties featuring graduates of The Perlman Music Program (PMP). PMP Alumni: In Schools brings alumni into elementary, middle and high schools, as well as special education schools and after-school programs, to educate and interact with students and teachers. PMP Alumni: Around Town offers low-cost performances and events in collaboration with local community venues and organizations. Super Strings provides young string musicians, ages 8-18, from across the state of Florida the opportunity to perform with the PMP String Orchestra during the PMP Winter Residency, under the baton of Itzhak Perlman. The annual Celebration Concert is the culmination of the PMP Winter Residency, and features, in concert, the PMP Chorus led by Chorus Master Patrick Romano, and the PMP String Orchestra conducted by Itzhak Perlman.

"The Exchange, with their dedication to supporting the arts in our community, has made a big difference in our ability to provide classical music outreach to our local schools and community," said Lisa Berger, Perlman Suncoast Executive Director. "With their support, we are able to continue bringing students and alumni of The Perlman Music Program to our area, to educate and inspire audiences of all ages and demographics."

The Exchange has awarded over $9 million in arts-related grants and scholarships since its inception in 1962 to support organizations and individuals in Manatee and Sarasota counties. With more than 260 volunteers and 5,000+ consignors, all of the scholarship and grant monies are generated through sales at their retail store in Sarasota.

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast) cultivates audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the PMP Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus and presenting PMP Alumni: Around Town and PMP Alumni: In Schools performances. Through its relationship with The Perlman Music Program, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally-acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates. For more information, visit PerlmanSuncoast.org.