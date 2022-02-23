PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER Will Have its Van Wezel and Sarasota Premiere

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner starring Caroline Borole and featuring a special guest performance by Belinda Davids is set to perform at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 8 p.m.

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this glorious, energetic stage production, brimming with Tina hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out.

Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful R'n'B hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music - "Simply the Best", "What's Love Got to Do With It", "River Deep Mountain High", "Proud Mary", "Nutbush City Limits", "We Don't Need Another Hero", "What You Get is What You See", "Private Dancer" and many more

For Caroline Borole, music has been a major influence in her life. The South African-born songstress credits her family, who saturated her childhood with a multitude of musical genres and artists, with shaping her personal musical style. When the company began casting for the Tina Turner tribute in 2017, Caroline was hard to overlook for the leading role, with a natural rasp and extraordinary power to her voice, and an athleticism on stage that Director Johnny Van Grinsven simply couldn't find elsewhere. This resulted in a highly acclaimed and sought-after show.

This show is a tribute and is not associated with Tina Turner.

Tickets are $27-$72 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

