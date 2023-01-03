Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Presents 'Listening to Women' Series

The series takes place on Thursdays at 1 pm, Jan. 26-March 2, 2023, at Sarasota Art Museum.

Jan. 03, 2023  
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College) presents its fourth annual Listening to Women, a six-session series featuring women whose innovations and accomplishments are having an impact and influencing lives locally and globally. The series takes place on Thursdays at 1 pm, Jan. 26-March 2, 2023, at Sarasota Art Museum, the Ringling College Museum Campus, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration for the six-session series is $81 for OLLI Gold Members and $90 for OLLI Silver Members and general admission.

Holly Freedman, a member of the OLLI Advisory Council, is the creator of the Listening to Women series. Members of the Listening to Women team include Victoria Eckl, Louise Gallagher, Susan Gorin, Bev Harms, Victoria Kasdan, Terry Rixse, Tobie van der Vorm, and Lois Watson.

"Each week we'll meet women who had the passion and determination to break barriers and overcome obstacles to become movers and shakers in their own fields and beyond," Freedman says. "The women in the 2023 series from Sarasota and Manatee counties have persevered in television and radio broadcasting, high-tech education, nonprofit leadership, social justice artworks, mental health advocacy, and corporate governance. Their inspiring stories will engage and captivate the audience."

Freedman adds that the Listening to Women series brings attention to the incredible women who live and work here and at the same time enhances the depth and breadth of OLLI's course offerings. "Our hope is that the audience - men and women - will be inspired to suggest or seek out similar programs at OLLI."




