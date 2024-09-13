OFF THE CHARTS Comes to Florida Studio Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre will take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey, with Off the Charts, an original cabaret of jukebox pop favorites by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins & Sarah Durham with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser. Previews begin on October 2, opens on October 4 and runs through February 9, 2025, in the Court Cabaret, located in the Hegner Theatre Wing at FST.

In 1958, the Billboard Top 100 debuted and began to track the most popular hits week by week and the music industry changed forever. Off the Charts celebrates the biggest hits of this revered list from the 50’s through the 90’s. Featuring hits such as “My Girl,” “When A Man Loves A Woman” “The Greatest Love of All” and “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

“The pop genre is a captivating blend of irresistible hooks and memorable melodies that truly connect with listeners,” said Catherine Randazzo, Off the Charts director and FST’s Associate Artist and Literary Manager. “These Billboard Top 100 artists didn't just create the soundtrack for the 20th century and beyond; they revolutionized the music industry. Pop is an ever-evolving sound, continuously shaped by American subcultures. It's fascinating how history repeats itself through music, as listeners constantly rediscover and embrace the hits of their past.”

Off the Charts explores the innovation of pop music in the United States beginning with artists like Elvis, The Beatles, and The Temptations into our more recent pop musicians like Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, and George Michael.

A four-person ensemble will bring this distinctive sound to life in FST’s Court Cabaret: Carson Collins (FST Debut), Jarius Miquel Cliett (FST debut), Joyce Paulino (FST Debut), and Katelyn Bowman (Little Shop of Horrors, 2023). Jacquelyne Ambrosio (Up on the Roof, 2023) will replace Katelyn Bowman starting on December 10. FST’s Resident Pianist, Jim Prosser, will provide musical accompaniment on the piano.

The production’s creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Darren Server (Music Direction), Ben Liebert (Choreography), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), and Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design).

Buckle up for the musical ride in Off the Charts and discover the stories behind iconic pop hits from the Billboard Top 100 from October 2 to February 9, 2025. Previews are October 2 and 3, with opening night on October 4, 2024. Single tickets start at $37.

Off the Charts is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is 59th Street Bridge, a tribute to the early folk-rock artists in the 60s and 70s, along with Divas: Time After Time, a celebration of dynamic women with fierce vocals. Subscriptions for all three Winter Cabaret shows can be purchased for as little as $59. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Comments