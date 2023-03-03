Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARA Art Studio + Gallery Presents SHE/HER/HERS Featuring The Work Of 9 Sarasota/Manatee Contemporary Artists

Mara Torres González, the founder of M A R A Art Studio + Gallery, says that the exhibit is a celebration of women in honor of Women's History Month.

Mar. 03, 2023  

MARA Art Studio + Gallery presents "she/her/hers," an exhibit featuring the work of 9 contemporary artists. The exhibit runs March 21-April 14, with an opening reception on Friday, March 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The gallery is located at 1421 5th Street, Rosemary District, Sarasota. For more information, call 941-914-8110 or visit MaraStudioGallery.com.

Mara Torres González, the founder of M A R A Art Studio + Gallery, says that the exhibit is a celebration of women in honor of Women's History Month. The contemporary artists who were invited and selected for this exhibit include Grace Howl, Midge Johnson, Craig T. Marks, Jana Millstone, Pamela Olin, Ashley Rivers, Diana Rubí, Jack Shapiro and Mara Torres González.

"March is Women's History Month, and what better way to celebrate them than to have an exhibition where artists honor women through creativity." The exhibit includes two- and three-dimensional mixed media artwork, from small to large scale. "The pieces are all fascinating, from paintings to sculptures, the exhibition includes a wide variety of work reflecting movement, history, voices and stories told."

M A R A Art Studio + Gallery showcases a powerful range of homegrown talents, including Torres González's own mixed-media works, which have been shown in galleries and are part of private collections in Puerto Rico, México, London and the United States. The artist explains that her gallery is also a home for discovering the talents of other area-based artists. "I strongly believe in the power of community," says Torres González. "During this coming year, we will be focusing on collaborating with area artists groups and organizations, including Ringling College and New College of Florida."

M A R A Art Studio + Gallery was established in 2020 by the artist and designer Mara Torres González. The gallery's collection includes two- and three-dimensional mixed-media artwork, including paintings, sculpture, archival prints and functional art pieces. Visit MaraStudioGallery.com for more information.




