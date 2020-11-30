MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS By Chip Davis Returns To The Van Wezel In 2021

Do you remember the first time you heard the Christmas sounds of Mannheim Steamroller? You can celebrate the holiday magic once more on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. when Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis returns to the Van Wezel with their annual holiday tour - a perfect outing for the whole family! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.

The 2021 show will feature fan-favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Chip Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

"2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn't be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience," says Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You