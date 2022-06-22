July Happenings At Creative Liberties Include An Open Studio Event And Christmas In July

Creative Liberties will presents an Evening Open Studio, Thursday, July 7, 5-7 p.m. and Christmas in July, Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. Summer sizzles at this creative hub.

Creative Liberties, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, presents an Open Studio, Thursday, July 7, 5-7 p.m. Guests can meet artists, watch them work, purchase art, and enjoy sips and bites and inspired conversation.

On Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the "Christmas in July" event features handmade holiday gift options, festive activities and foods, and an interactive ornament-creating event. Creative Liberties Artist Studios is located at 901-B Apricot Avenue, Sarasota, in the Limelight District. For more information, visit www.creativeliberties.net or call 941-799-6634.

Creative Liberties was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities. The Creative Liberties Artist Studios is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent. Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work-and will resume in October.

Nine artists have made the Creative Liberties Artist Studios their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (pastel portraiture) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).