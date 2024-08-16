Jose Ramirez to Return to WBTT for Acoustic Set, Documentary U.S. Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the fourth time, Jose Ramirez – the number one Latin Blues artist in the United States – will return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This time, he will play an acoustic set and present the U.S. premiere of his new biographical documentary, “Bad Hombre.” The event will take place at WBTT on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Ramirez just completed his summer Latin American and European tours and his new live album, also called “Bad Hombre,” was released – garnering great reviews – in conjunction with his tour. The album was recorded last year during his September 30 appearance at WBTT.

The documentary had its world premiere on June 29, 2024 in Costa Rica, at the historic Sala Garbo Theater. The movie details how a blues artist from Costa Rica fought his way into the highest echelon of international blues to represent not only Costa Rica but all of Latin America. “Bad Hombre” tells the uncensored story of Ramirez’s beginnings, struggles, milestones, nominations, tours, sacrifices, pain and loss but, most of all, showcases lots of blues music and true stories.

Patrons will enjoy never-before-seen interviews, anecdotes and testimonials featuring some of the most important names in the music industry from the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Costa Rica, including Keb' Mo', Junior Marvin (Bob Marley and the Wailers), Benny Rietveld (Carlos Santana), Mr. Sipp (aka Castro Coleman), Anson Funderburgh, Les Falconer (Robert Cray), and many more.

The director’s cut of “Bad Hombre” will be released worldwide on YouTube later this year.

“As the founder of an organization that is dedicated to training and nurturing aspiring artists, I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to learn more about Jose’s journey, from his beginnings to worldwide success,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “We have been thrilled to become a regular stop for Jose the past few summers and look forward to welcoming him back on August 24!”

Tickets are $35 (price includes ticket fees). Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.



