JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING Comes to Urbanite Theatre

After a successful Modern Works Festival kicked off the season, Urbanite Theatre’s eleventh season is about to go into full swing with the regional premiere of JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING, opening on October 18th. We are thrilled to be presenting this work by the accomplished playwright Morgan Gould, a recent graduate of the prestigious Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Fellowship Program at Juilliard.

Tony®-nominated producer Céline Rosenthal will be directing the work, which she describes as “one night in the middle of a snow storm, where we find Jennifer stranded at a Dunkin Donuts on Cranberry Highway, ready to make the biggest decision of her life. This play has so much heart in it, so much humor, and so much BITE.”

JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING will star Urbanite’s Producing Artistic Director, Summer Dawn Wallace, in the titular role. Wallace was last seen performing on the Urbanite stage 5 years ago in the 2018/2019 Season production of IN A WORD. Urbanite audiences will also recognize Trezure B. Coles, who “captivated” Sarasota audiences in her role as Pickle in Terry Guest’s OAK last season.

While discussing the elements that make JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING unique, Director Céline Rosenthal shared insights into what patrons can expect: “Audiences will be on both sides of the playing space, so not only will you be able to watch the story play out in front of you, but you can also see the other audience members experience the story along with you. This stage configuration makes it feel as though you yourself are sitting within the set with the characters, giving the play a very alive and intimate feel.”

Synopsis:

Nan is working the night shift at Dunkin, fielding frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding…everything. Meanwhile, Jennifer is doing her best to ignore Joey, the aging patient wearing down her…patience. At the same time, Lili is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SAT exam and her father’s insistence that she go to work the night before the test.

Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway, JENNIFER, WHO IS LEAVING poignantly and humorously captures the demands placed on women, delving into the physical, emotional, and mental toll of caregiving–and the moments that push us to the edge.





