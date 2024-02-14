International Chopin Piano Competition Winner Bruce Liu Comes to Sarasota Next Month

World-renowned pianist Bruce Liu returns to perform on the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series on Friday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Bruce Liu first captivated global attention in 2021 with his triumphant win at the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. As part of his prize, Liu joined the Warsaw Philharmonic on a worldwide concert tour, including a performance on the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series.

Bruce Liu’s meteoric rise to fame has since included awe-inspiring performances across some of the most prestigious stages in the world, such as the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, Vienna Konzerthaus, and Tokyo Opera City. His recent recital at the iconic Carnegie Hall was nothing short of a sensation, demonstrating his extraordinary talent and profound musicality. His collaborations with esteemed orchestras, including the Montreal Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, have garnered critical acclaim.

Liu’s much anticipated return to Sarasota in this one-night-only recital includes selections by Rameau, variations on "La ci darem la mano" from Mozart’s Don Giovanni by Chopin, Miroirs by Ravel, and Réminiscences de Don Juan by Liszt.

Single tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at www.SCAsarasota.org, or through the box office at (941) 966-6161. The box office is open Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (941) 966-6151.