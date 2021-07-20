Van Wezel Announces Additional Shows for 2021-2022 Season

It's Christmas in July at the Van Wezel! The Hall has announced three holiday performances for the 2021-2022 season, including the Broadway-style musical with circus artistry, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, the Dave Koz and Friend's Christmas Tour 2021 featuring a brilliant selection of musicians, as well as a special performance by Emmy nominee Michael Londra in Celtic Yuletide - Christmas in Ireland. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

(Note: this show is rescheduled from December 11, 2020)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this dazzling family spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the family! As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people and colossal ornaments fly, juggle and stretch imaginations.

Dave Koz AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2021

Jonathan Butler * Rick Braun * Richard Elliot

Introducing Rebecca Jade

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Chart-topping, Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the road this holiday season with the 24th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021, featuring South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot and introducing vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics - as well as a Chanukah medley! - and hits from their respective catalogues. After the challenges of 2020, there's never been a time when "we need a little Christmas" more than this year.

Michael Londra'S CELTIC YULETIDE - CHRISTMAS IN IRELAND

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Sarasota Premiere!

Emmy nominee & PBS host Michael Londra brings an evening of Christmas from Ireland to the Van Wezel, told in song, dance and the festive stories of his youth. The famed Irish tenor, best known as the voice of Riverdance on Broadway and host of Ireland With Michael on PBS, sings beloved carols such as "O Come Emmanuel" and "The First Noel" in his signature Celtic traditional style. Rounding out the evening are the breathtaking Celtic Fire dancers, performing traditional and modern dances!

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.