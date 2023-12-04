Hermitage 2023 William G. And Marie Selby Foundation Grant Announcement

The outdoor space will encourage collaboration and community amongst Hermitage Fellows in residency on the historic nine-acre beach campus on Manasota Key.

Dec. 04, 2023

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) have announced a $50,000 Arts & Culture Grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation for the Hermitage's “Build Back Stronger: Campus, Community, Care” project.

Born out of lingering hurricane repair needs, this multi-component project will enhance the accessibility, sustainability, and security of the Hermitage's campus. The funds from the Selby Foundation will specifically be used to install new hurricane shutters and an outdoor kitchen. The shutters will protect windows in historic structures and improve preparation for weather emergencies. The communal kitchen will allow artists to cook and share meals together without concern for health or accessibility barriers. The outdoor space will encourage collaboration and community amongst Hermitage Fellows in residency on the historic nine-acre beach campus on Manasota Key.

The Hermitage is widely recognized for its national artist residency program and its rapidly expanding community programming, introducing area audiences to some of the world's leading artists across all disciplines. In addition to serving as a leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage is a historical and ecological preserve.  

“We are truly grateful for this generous grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, who have been such champions of the Hermitage over the years in recognizing the value of preserving and improving our historical campus in order to further the important work we are doing for our community and beyond,” said Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage. “This grant will allow us to build back stronger from damage sustained by Hurricanes Ian and Idalia to better protect our campus and incorporate features that improve the lives of those we serve.” 

“The Selby Foundation appreciates the opportunity to invest in the intersection of artists, community, creativity, and history,” said Susie Bowie, President and CEO of the Selby Foundation. “The unique mission of the Hermitage nurtures inspiration for today and tomorrow.”

The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, lectures, readings, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

For more information about the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit: Click Here.


Recommended For You