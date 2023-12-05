Harlem Quartet Comes to Sarasota in January 2024

The Grammy Award-winning HarlemQuartet has dazzled audiences from Carnegie Hall to the White House and has collaborated with world-renowned artists including Itzhak Perlman. Known for their eclectic programming, the Quartet makes their Sarasota Concert Association debut on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m, at the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

The Harlem Quartet will be performing Beethoven’s String Quartet Opus 18, No. 5, Fanny Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in E-flat Major, Guido López-Gavilán’s Cuarteto en Guaguanco, and Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte.

The Harlem Quartet has three distinctive characteristics: diverse programming that combines music from the standard string quartet canon with jazz, Latin, and contemporary works; a collaborative approach to performance that is continually broadening the ensemble’s repertoire and audience reach through artistic partnerships with other musicians from the classical and jazz worlds; and an ongoing commitment to residency activity and other forms of educational outreach. They will be holding a masterclass at Booker High School and Riverview High School during their stay in Sarasota.

Single tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at SCAsarasota.org, or through our box office at (941) 966-6161. Our box office is open Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Three-concert mini-subscriptions and group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (941) 966-6161.