HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season

The season kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical.

Apr. 03, 2023  
The Van Wezel has announced its 2023-24 Broadway season, which kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical.

The company's full Broadway Package includes eight stunning productions, including six Tony Award-winning shows and 7 Van Wezel premieres: Pretty Woman, The Cher Show, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Little Women, Hamilton, and Shrek.

Full Broadway Series: Reserve your subscription now to all eight shows, including "Hamilton", and save up to 20%!

Make-Your-Own-Series A: Choose "Hamilton" plus six shows and save up to 15%!

Make-Your-Own Series B: Choose four or more shows and save up to 10%!

Additional Tickets: Subscribers can add on their Subscriber Specials at the time of reserving their subscriptions. Additional single tickets to all subscription shows can be reserved at a discounted rate prior to the single ticket on sale.

Learn more about the full season at Click Here




