Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards $55,000 Arts Appreciation Grant

Thanks to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, this grant will help underwrite FST's 2022-2023 Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Series.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has been awarded a $55,000 Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. In receiving this grant, FST is being recognized as one of the pillars of Sarasota's vibrant arts community that draws people-tourists, new residents, and artists themselves-from across the country to Florida's "Cultural Coast."

Thanks to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, this grant will help underwrite FST's 2022-2023 Winter Mainstage and Cabaret Series, which opens October 5 with the FST original music revue The '70s: More Than A Decade. The funds will also go to support FST's annual shindig, taking place on February 6, 2023, along with FST Public Works Sarasota, a community-wide participatory theatre program currently in development.

"Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of Florida Studio Theatre for more than 20 years now," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "This grant strengthens our ability to sustain our mission to make theatre affordable and accessible to as many people as possible. Gulf Coast's support recognizes the value of the arts and the importance of making it possible for everyone to engage in the art of theatre."

