Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Thorogood And The Destroyers Will Perform At Van Wezel In December

pixeltracker

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. 

Aug. 2, 2021  

George Thorogood And The Destroyers Will Perform At Van Wezel In December

George Thorogood and The Destroyers make their Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The "Bad To The Bone" band celebrates 45 years of rock with their Good to Be Bad Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Since 1975, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows and built a catalog of classic hits that includes "Who Do You Love," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over" and "Bad To The Bone."

"The thing that you're going to get from a George Thorogood concert is a no frills, in your face, rock and roll show. That's exactly what the band delivered. The man is definitely bad in the best sense of the word. George Thorogood and The Destroyers brought down the house." -North Coast Music Beat (Cleveland)

Tickets are $40.10 - $72.20 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. Subscribers save on select shows and get the best seats in the house.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website at www.VanWezel.org.George Thorogood And The Destroyers Will Perform At Van Wezel In December


Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Bianca Marroquin Photo
Bianca Marroquin
Asmeret Ghebremichael Photo
Asmeret Ghebremichael

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look at PLAY ON! at Stratford Festival
  • Eddie Izzard to Re-Open The CAA Theatre With Two Shows & Four Performances in August
  • Photos: THE REZ SISTERS Opens Tonight at the Stratford Festival
  • Charlotte Siegel and Vladimir Soloviev To Join Canadian Opera Company's Ensemble Studio