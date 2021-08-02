George Thorogood And The Destroyers Will Perform At Van Wezel In December

George Thorogood and The Destroyers make their Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The "Bad To The Bone" band celebrates 45 years of rock with their Good to Be Bad Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Since 1975, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows and built a catalog of classic hits that includes "Who Do You Love," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over" and "Bad To The Bone."

"The thing that you're going to get from a George Thorogood concert is a no frills, in your face, rock and roll show. That's exactly what the band delivered. The man is definitely bad in the best sense of the word. George Thorogood and The Destroyers brought down the house." -North Coast Music Beat (Cleveland)

Tickets are $40.10 - $72.20 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. Subscribers save on select shows and get the best seats in the house.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website at www.VanWezel.org.