Full Company Set For THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES Regional Premiere

The Full Company has been announced for KEVIN Ray Johnson's The Unpredictable Times, which has had numerous readings and workshops over the past decade, will make its regional premiere June 18-27, 2021 at Rise Above Performing Arts Summer Professional Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

Co-directed by Johnson and Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe, the production will feature Jonah McKinley as Brandon, Isabella Yoder as Nicole, Todd Bellamy II as Jake, Leah Henry as Samantha, and Owen DeMaio as Carl. Rachael Henry Johnson is the production stage manager.

Joining the Principal cast will be Caroline Russell as the Voice of Carl's Mom/ Female Swing and the Understudies are Bridget Carly Marsh (International and National Tours ofAnnie), Judah Immanuel (Asolo Repertory Theatre:TheSound of Music, Paper Mill Playhouse: A Christmas Story), Ava Pickens and Zach Thompson.

Evie Cantalamessa with serve as Assistant Director with Kayla Cinelli serving as Assistant Stage Manger and Ethan Fuhrmeister as Lighting Designer.

"There is nothing more exciting for me as an artist than being in a room full of other amazing artist who are excited, enthusiastic and all have the common goal of making a show or a piece of art the best it can possibly be. This is going to be an amazing show and an even more fulfilling process for everyone involved in the room where it happens or for The Unpredictable Times, the treehouse!" - Says Playwright Johnson!

In the coming-of-age drama, five friends reunite in their hometown of Champlin, Minnesota, after graduating college. They attempt to deal with unresolved issues that will challenge their lifelong friendships.

Johnson, who was a seen in the Metropolitan Opera production of Porgy and Bess and is also the playwright of A (Funny) Imagination!-An Unauthorized Doug Cartoon Parody and Birdie and Tim.

For more information please visit www.riseabovearts.com.