Florida Studio Theatre to Present PINOCCHIO, DECK THE HALLS in 2026-2027 Children's Series

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 Children's Theatre Series, featuring four productions celebrating imagination, creativity and the power of storytelling.

"We believe every child deserves the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "This season is filled with stories that spark curiosity and inspire creativity. We can't wait to welcome families into the theatre and create memories they'll share for years to come!"

The series begins September 19, 2026, with a playful adaptation of Pinocchio, Carlo Collodi's timeless tale of discovering what it means to be true to yourself. Follow everyone's favorite puppet through curious encounters, daring escapades, and unforgettable lessons in this magical retelling of a beloved classic.

Next is FST's annual holiday tradition, Deck the Halls. Beginning November 28, 2026, this all-new edition celebrates the holidays – Sarasota style! With palm trees wrapped in lights, sandy snowmen, and interactive fun, it's the perfect way for families to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah together.

Beginning January 9, 2027, Playmakers: Imagination Rocks! makes its public debut after delighting students in schools across the region. Filled with laughter and theatrical fun, this inspiring experience takes young audiences behind the scenes of storytelling while inspiring kids to dream big – and create plays of their own.

"One of the most exciting parts of Imagination Rocks! is showing young audiences that theatre doesn't just happen: it begins with an idea," said Saldivar. "As the actors bring scenes to life and reveal how stories are built, children discover that creativity isn't something reserved for artists. It's something we all have, and every great story starts with imagination."

The Children's Theatre Series concludes with The Monster Who Got a Second Chance & Other Winning Plays, beginning March 27, 2027. This beloved annual production showcases award-winning short plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2025-2026 school year. Celebrating young playwrights for more than 30 years, this beloved production was called “better than Broadway” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee.

Families can enjoy performances on select weekends throughout the season, beginning September 19, 2026, with Pinocchio. Four-show Children's Theatre subscriptions are available for as little as $25 – just $6.25 per show. Single tickets are $12. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

SEASON AT A GLANCE*

Pinocchio

By Greg Banks

Directed by Timothy L'Ecuyer

Based on the story by Carlo Collodi

Sep. 19 - Oct. 18, 2026

Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic.

Deck the Halls

By Sarah Durham & Caroline Saldivar

Directed by Caroline Saldivar

Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser

Nov. 28 - Dec. 24, 2026

Celebrate the holidays – Sarasota style! With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this all-new edition of Deck the Halls captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

Playmakers: Imagination Rocks!

By Florida Studio Theatre's Playmakers

Directed by Rachel Moulton

Jan. 9 - Feb. 7, 2027

Every great story starts with imagination. Imagination Rocks! invites young audiences behind the scenes of a story within a story, discovering how unforgettable characters and exciting adventures come together on stage. Filled with laughter and theatrical fun, this inspiring experience celebrates the magic of storytelling while encouraging kids to dream big – and create plays of their own.

The Monster Who Got a Second Chance & Other Winning Plays

By Young Playwrights

Directed by Caroline Saldivar

Mar. 27 - Apr. 25, 2027

Step into a world of unrestrained creativity with this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. Brought to life by professional actors, these imaginative stories showcase the boundless possibilities found in a child's imagination. Celebrating young playwrights for more than 30 years, this beloved production was called “better than Broadway” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee.

*Additional performance dates may be added later in the season﻿

﻿*All shows are in Keating Theatre

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