Florida Studio Theatre to Present PINOCCHIO, DECK THE HALLS in 2026-2027 Children's Series
Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre, says the lineup aims to spark curiosity and creativity.
Florida Studio Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 Children's Theatre Series, featuring four productions celebrating imagination, creativity and the power of storytelling.
"We believe every child deserves the opportunity to experience the magic of live theatre," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "This season is filled with stories that spark curiosity and inspire creativity. We can't wait to welcome families into the theatre and create memories they'll share for years to come!"
The series begins September 19, 2026, with a playful adaptation of Pinocchio, Carlo Collodi's timeless tale of discovering what it means to be true to yourself. Follow everyone's favorite puppet through curious encounters, daring escapades, and unforgettable lessons in this magical retelling of a beloved classic.
Next is FST's annual holiday tradition, Deck the Halls. Beginning November 28, 2026, this all-new edition celebrates the holidays – Sarasota style! With palm trees wrapped in lights, sandy snowmen, and interactive fun, it's the perfect way for families to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah together.
Beginning January 9, 2027, Playmakers: Imagination Rocks! makes its public debut after delighting students in schools across the region. Filled with laughter and theatrical fun, this inspiring experience takes young audiences behind the scenes of storytelling while inspiring kids to dream big – and create plays of their own.
"One of the most exciting parts of Imagination Rocks! is showing young audiences that theatre doesn't just happen: it begins with an idea," said Saldivar. "As the actors bring scenes to life and reveal how stories are built, children discover that creativity isn't something reserved for artists. It's something we all have, and every great story starts with imagination."
The Children's Theatre Series concludes with The Monster Who Got a Second Chance & Other Winning Plays, beginning March 27, 2027. This beloved annual production showcases award-winning short plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2025-2026 school year. Celebrating young playwrights for more than 30 years, this beloved production was called “better than Broadway” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee.
Families can enjoy performances on select weekends throughout the season, beginning September 19, 2026, with Pinocchio. Four-show Children's Theatre subscriptions are available for as little as $25 – just $6.25 per show. Single tickets are $12. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.
SEASON AT A GLANCE*
Pinocchio
- By Greg Banks
- Directed by Timothy L'Ecuyer
- Based on the story by Carlo Collodi
- Sep. 19 - Oct. 18, 2026
Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic.
Deck the Halls
- By Sarah Durham & Caroline Saldivar
- Directed by Caroline Saldivar
- Musical Arrangements by Jim Prosser
- Nov. 28 - Dec. 24, 2026
Celebrate the holidays – Sarasota style! With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this all-new edition of Deck the Halls captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
Playmakers: Imagination Rocks!
- By Florida Studio Theatre's Playmakers
- Directed by Rachel Moulton
- Jan. 9 - Feb. 7, 2027
Every great story starts with imagination. Imagination Rocks! invites young audiences behind the scenes of a story within a story, discovering how unforgettable characters and exciting adventures come together on stage. Filled with laughter and theatrical fun, this inspiring experience celebrates the magic of storytelling while encouraging kids to dream big – and create plays of their own.
The Monster Who Got a Second Chance & Other Winning Plays
- By Young Playwrights
- Directed by Caroline Saldivar
- Mar. 27 - Apr. 25, 2027
Step into a world of unrestrained creativity with this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. Brought to life by professional actors, these imaginative stories showcase the boundless possibilities found in a child's imagination. Celebrating young playwrights for more than 30 years, this beloved production was called “better than Broadway” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee.
*Additional performance dates may be added later in the season
*All shows are in Keating Theatre
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Out of Bounds
Florida Studio Theatre (8/08-9/19)
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ShaToby: Tributes to Shania Twain and Toby Keith
Manatee Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/09)
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Songbirds of the Seventies
Florida Studio Theatre (7/07-9/20)
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The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle
Urbanite Theatre (1/07-2/14)
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Pinocchio
Florida Studio Theatre (9/19-10/18)
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Divas of the 70s & 80s Tribute
Richey Suncoast Theatre (8/29-8/29)
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Ahoy-Hoy by Jenny Stafford
Urbanite Theatre (10/29-11/29)
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Ron White
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (9/13-9/13)
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2026 Modern Works Festival
Urbanite Theatre (9/17-9/27)
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1999 by Stacey Isom Campbell
Urbanite Theatre (3/18-4/25)