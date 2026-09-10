THE SHINDIG: HARD HATS AND HIGH SPIRITS to Benefit FST Expansion

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced new details for its annual fundraising celebration, The Shindig: Hard Hats and High Spirits, taking place March 8, 2027, in FST’s Hegner Theatre Wing. This year’s construction-inspired celebration honors the continued growth of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza: the largest expansion in FST’s history and an ambitious investment in the future of theatre in downtown Sarasota.

A cherished yearly event, The Shindig brings together FST supporters, artists, and community leaders for an evening dedicated to building what comes next. Each season, more than 235,000 audience members experience FST’s programming, made possible through the generosity of the community that supports it. This year, guests will raise a glass – and help raise the walls – of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, a transformational project designed to expand FST’s ability to serve artists and audiences for generations to come.

The event will be chaired once again by Anita DeVine, a longtime FST subscriber and 2026-2027 Co-Producer. “The Shindig is an opportunity for supporters of Florida Studio Theatre to celebrate together as we watch the vision become a reality,” said DeVine. “This year feels especially meaningful as we watch the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza take shape before our eyes. It’s exciting to know that everyone who supports this evening is helping build something that will have an impact on our community for years to come.”

The Shindig: Hard Hats and High Spirits begins at 5:30pm with a cocktail reception in FST’s Hegner Theatre Wing. Guests will then gather in the Gompertz Theatre for exclusive live performances by FST artists and a behind-the-scenes celebration of the creativity that fuels the organization. The evening concludes with a three-course dinner catered by Michael’s On East.

Funds raised during the evening will directly support the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, a transformational expansion that will increase FST’s capacity to serve both artists and audiences. The completed Plaza will include additional performance spaces, expanded parking, artist housing, and new areas designed to support FST’s continued growth.

Construction is already well underway on the eight-story McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, with the third story of the exterior shell already complete. As the building continues to rise, each phase brings FST closer to making theatre even more accessible to audiences and artists alike.

The evening will also include the presentation of the Spelman Award, honoring an individual or foundation that has demonstrated exceptional leadership through mentorship, service, or philanthropic support. The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions that have helped make FST’s accessible and affordable programming possible for more than 50 years.

To reserve tickets or become a sponsor for this evening, contact Kristin Hartnett, Development Associate, at KHartnett@FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call 941-366-9017 ext. 316.

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