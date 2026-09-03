PINOCCHIO to Open FST's 2026-27 Children's Theatre Series

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Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with Pinocchio, a lively adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s cherished classic, reimagined by Greg Banks. This inventive journey begins September 19 and runs through October 18, 2026, in FST’s Keating Theatre.

Audiences of all ages are invited to follow everyone’s favorite wooden puppet on an unforgettable journey filled with curious encounters and plenty of surprises. As Pinocchio searches for what it truly means to become a real boy, he discovers that honesty and courage matter more than anything else. Filled with imagination and theatrical fun, this beloved story springs to life for a new generation of young theatregoers and their families.

“Pinocchio is a timeless story, but this production brings fresh energy, laughter, and plenty of surprises,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre. “While audiences will enjoy the comedy and adventure, they'll also connect with Pinocchio’s journey to understand friendship, honesty, and what it really means to be real. It’s the kind of theatrical experience that entertains children and adults alike while leaving everyone with something meaningful to talk about on the ride home.”

The production features FST’s 2026-27 Acting Apprentices, a select group of emerging theatre artists who spend a year receiving professional training and gaining hands-on experience across the organization. In addition to performing in FST’s Children’s Theatre Series and its award-winning WRITE A PLAY program, the apprentices have opportunities to understudy Mainstage, Cabaret, and Stage III productions while working alongside professional union performers and exploring the many departments that bring FST to life.

Pinocchio features Noel Nieczyporowicz as Pinocchio and Flynn Nolen as Gepetto. They are joined by Jackson Cole Rogers (Cricket/Showman/Coachman), Ella Berry (Fairy/Ticket Seller), Joshua Jordan (Punch/Lampwick/Old Man), and Elisabeth Desmond (Policeman/Judy/Donkey).

The creative team includes Timothy L’Ecuyer (Director), Dellan Short (Associate Director), Jim Prosser (Music Director), Nicholas Schons (Scenic Design), Ainsley Cornwall (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nyle Samuels (Sound Design), and Katherine Dunham (Stage Management Intern).

Wish upon a star and join Pinocchio on a daring adventure from September 19 to October 18, 2026! Single tickets start at just $12.

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