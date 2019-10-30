Florida Studio Theatre to Present Musical Revue OUTLAWS AND ANGELS

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will present Outlaws and Angels, a rousing revue celebrating the "outlaws" of country music and the "angels" who loved them. Sharing tales of hard knocks and lively living, Outlaws and Angels honors the rebels of the past and explores their connection to the country music of today. Beginning November 20 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret, Outlaws and Angels features such hits as "I Walk the Line," "Desperado," and "Ramblin' Man." This brand new musical revue by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins includes arrangements by Jim Prosser. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at (941) 366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

A wholly American musical genre, country is an amalgam of different musical styles, including the blues, ballads, and banjo music. Country musicians mixed musical elements from different cultures to share their personal journeys in an honest, straightforward way. Outlaws and Angels celebrates the artists who embody country music's independent spirit and shared their own authentic voices. From Willie Nelson fighting for his own recording rights to Kitty Wells singing about cheating husbands for the first time on the radio, Outlaws and Angels features the music of bold artists who made an impact in music history.

Bringing these simple yet meaningful songs to life are cast members Joe Casey, Nick Lerangis, Madalyn McHugh (FST debut), and Rosie Webber (FST debut). Casey returns to FST following his appearance in last season's Guitar Girls. He has also starred in FST's American Pie (2015) and the record-breaking Cabaret, Blue Suede Shoes (2017). Lerangis, who was featured in FST's Mainstage production of Once (2017), has written chart-topping songs with electro-rock darlings Walk the Moon.

FST newcomer Madalyn McHugh was the opening act for Kevin Bacon, Frank Vignola, and Sidewalk Prophets, and took part in a staged reading of The Invisible Boy at New York City's Shetler Studios last fall. Webber, who is also new to FST, is a multi-instrumentalist and was featured in Red Mountain Theatre Company's productions of Les Misérables and Mary Poppins.

Outlaws and Angels, an FST original musical revue honoring country music's rebels, will run November 20 through March 22 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Single tickets to the Cabaret can be purchased by visiting floridastudiotheatre.org or calling FST's Box Office at (941) 366-9000.





