Florida Studio Theatre Will Present AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the critically-acclaimed Broadway hit, American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown. American Son is a powerful drama that tackles themes of family relationships, love, loss, and identity. A New York Times Critics Pick, American Son will run in FST's Gompertz Theatre starting January 22. Tickets range from $29-39 and can be purchased at (941) 366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"American Son is a stunning drama that took my breath away," said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "What lies at the heart of the play is the relationship between a separated couple and their common love for their son who is in trouble."

Set in a Miami-Dade police station at 4AM, American Son follows Kendra Ellis-Connor, a psychology professor hunting for answers about her missing teenage son, Jamal. She has left voicemail messages on his phone and has gotten in touch with his friends, but no one knows Jamal's whereabouts. Not even Officer Paul Larkin can share much useful information with her. The situation spirals out of control when Kendra's estranged husband, Scott, arrives at the police station.

"This play asks us to see Jamal as our own son," shared American Son Director Kate Alexander. "We are not watching a play about others-those who differ from us in culture, class, or background-we are watching ourselves. The play invites us to identify with this couple in their plight and your heart joins their quest. In that moment, he [Jamal] becomes your son."

Rod Brogan (FST Debut), Almeria Campbell (FST Debut), Lawrence Evans (The Exonerated, Ruined), and Daniel Petzold (FST Debut) will bring this suspenseful drama to life. Brogan plays Scott Connor, an FBI agent and Kendra's estranged husband, in American Son. He has performed on Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club's Mauritius, and at several regional theatres, including Baltimore Center Stage (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, King Lear), Guthrie Theatre (The Cocktail Hour), and The Old Globe (As You Like It, etc). Campbell plays Kendra Ellis-Connor in this suspenseful drama. She has been featured in productions at The Cell Theatre, Kirk Theatre, and Shakespeare Dallas.

American Son marks Evans' fourth production at FST, in which he plays a no-nonsense law enforcement officer named Lieutenant John Stokes. Evans has starred on television and has been part of the national tours of And Still I Rise, Camp Logan, and The Sweet Spot. Petzold, who has performed at Cincinnati Playhouse (A Christmas Carol), The Old Globe (Twelfth Night, etc), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Three Sisters), plays Officer Paul Larkin.

American Son is the third production of FST's 46th Winter Mainstage Season, and begins January 22 in FST's Gompertz Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at (941) 366-9000 or at floridastudiotheatre.org.





