Florida Studio Theatre Presents THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents an inventive adaptation of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, based on the story by C.S. Lewis and adapted by le Clanche du Rand. Audiences join Lucy and her brother, Peter, on their travels to the magical land of Narnia, where the evil White Witch has cast a spell that always makes it winter but never Christmas.

As the siblings strive to release Narnia from the curse, they meet Mr. Tumnus the faun, Aslan the Great Lion, and the other talking animals of the kingdom along the way. Directed by BillyD Hart, who was most recently seen on FST's Mainstage in Something Rotten!, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe runs select Saturdays and Sundays beginning January 14, 2023, in FST's Keating Theatre. Single tickets are $10 and are now on sale at 941.366.9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

A fresh take on a timeless classic, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe is brought to life by just two actors-Athena Jean-Etienne and Storm Tracy-who alternate between at least nine different characters. Etienne and Tracy are both FST Acting Apprentices and part of the theatre's Professional Training program, where recent college graduates study under professional artists at FST while gaining valuable experience in the theatre industry.

"The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe is done with only two actors and this limitation inspires so much creativity," said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "Ultimately that's what makes theatre so exciting! It's not a movie. While the actors are performing the whole story, you need to use your imagination to fill in what isn't there, which is so important for children. It's vital that we leave space for imagination."

The production's creative team includes Alex Price (Scenic Design), Erin Barnett (Costume Design), Louis Vetter Torres (Sound Design), and Andrew Grey (Lighting Design).

FST's production of C.S. Lewis' beloved tale of love, faith, and courage is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by the Shubert Foundation. Thank you to our media sponsor, The Observer.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, FST Improv, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.