Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Run Of LIFE'S A BEACH And Special Valentine's Day Show, WHEN X MEETS Y
A favorite of Sarasota audiences, Life's A Beach is a revue-style show featuring sketches, musical numbers, and popular improv games.
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the run of the audience favorite, FST Improv Presents: Life's A Beach, and the date for FST Improv Presents: When X Meets Y, a one-night-only performance for Valentine's Day. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.
A favorite of Sarasota audiences, Life's A Beach is a revue-style show featuring sketches, musical numbers, and popular improv games. Using audience suggestions, this hit show pokes fun at what makes Sarasota, Sarasota. Whether it's lovingly roasting the Gulf Coast's obsession with roundabouts or the never-ending quest for downtown parking, FST Improv's popular show continues to remind audiences why life in Sarasota is "just a beach." Life's A Beach begins playing in FST's Bowne's Lab on Saturday, January 21, and runs through March 25.
In honor of Valentine's Day, FST Improv presents When X Meets Y, a fully improvised musical love story, on Saturday, February 11. Inspired by one location and three random notes on the keyboard, When X Meets Y mixes the quirkiness of romantic comedies, spectacle of Broadway musicals, and spontaneity of improvisation.
"This exclusive performance is the perfect opportunity for audiences to indulge in a night of completely improvised music, love, and maybe a laughter-induced tear or two," said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv.
Audiences also have just two more chances to catch FST Improv's To Die For, a comedic whodunit with a new suspect every night. Playing Saturday, January 7 and January 14, this popular murder mystery show features a cast of quirky characters and a plucky detective who will go to extreme lengths to crack the case.
Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Ariel Blue, Valerie Dale, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Will Luera, Shawn McWhinnie, Kathryn Parks, Sal Piccolo, Kyle Shoemaker, Basia Sroka, Autumn Steiner, and Matt Walker. Jim Prosser or Helena Rankin will alternate as musical improvisers on the piano at each performance.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
FST Improv Presents: To Die For - A Comedic Whodunit With A New Culprit Every Night
Saturday, January 7 and 14 at 7:30PM
FST Improv Presents: Life's A Beach
Saturday, January 21 and 28 at 8:30PM
Saturday, February 4, 18, and 25 at 8:30PM
Saturday, March 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 8:30PM
FST Improv Presents: When X Meets Y (Valentine's Day Edition)
Saturday, February 11 at 8:30PM
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.
Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.
Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.
Since its founding in 2001, FST Improv has grown into a robust, year-round program, offering never-before-seen shows week after week. FST Improv celebrates the full spectrum of Improv disciplines, going beyond game-focused Short-Form improvisation, to also incorporate Long-Form, Musical, and Free-Form styles. FST also produces the annual Sarasota Improv Festival, bringing the best improv troupes from across the country and around the world to Sarasota each year for a whirlwind weekend of spontaneous art. Today, the Sarasota Improv Festival is the premier festival of its kind in the Southeast United States.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 7, 2022
Sarasota Orchestra announced that it will offer a “gift of music” this holiday season through an initiative called “Hometown Heroes.”
Florida Studio Theatre Improv Announces Run Of LIFE'S A BEACH And Special Valentine's Day Show, WHEN X MEETS Y
December 7, 2022
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the run of the audience favorite, FST Improv Presents: Life's A Beach, and the date for FST Improv Presents: When X Meets Y, a one-night-only performance for Valentine's Day.
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota's January Programs Announced
December 7, 2022
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in January: Grammy Award-nominated Dover Quartet on January 10 at the Historic Asolo Theater; husband/wife duo Kerry Wilkerson, bass-baritone and Danielle Talamantes, soprano on January 18 at Plantation Golf and Country Club; and violinist Steven Moeckel with pianist Joanna Goldstein on January 29 and 30 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence.
'Embracing Kindness' Embracing Our Differences Announces Winners Of The 2023 Exhibit
December 6, 2022
Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation.
Sarasota Opera Guild To Host 38th Annual Poinsettia Luncheon
December 5, 2022
The Sarasota Opera Guild will host its 38th Annual Poinsettia Luncheon to be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Avenue, Sarasota, starting at 11:30am.