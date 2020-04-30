Florida Studio Theatre Has Banner Fundraising Day With 2020 Giving Challenge

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is pleased to announce that thanks to the generous support of more than 1,000 donors, the nonprofit theatre raised $321,000 through this year's 24-hour online Giving Challenge. The organization went into the challenge backed by the support of a $100,000 additional matching grant thanks to the generosity of donors Patrick and Mary Mulva.

Now, following the exceptional success of this year's Giving Challenge campaign, the Mulvas announced they will be expanding their matching grant to FST from $100,000 to $175,000. The couple hopes their expanded giving will inspire the community to continue its outpour of support for Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, even after the official close of the 2020 Giving Challenge presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with giving strengthened by The Patterson Foundation.

"The generosity of our Community is truly remarkable!" said Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins. "When Mary and Pat Mulva extended their Matching Gift support of $100,000 to FST I was deeply moved. But when their generosity was matched and even exceeded by so many - hundreds of small gifts pouring in from around the community - I was genuinely astonished! And then, it was all topped off when the Mulvas INCREASED their gift to match the excess of small gifts. Those actions, those kindnesses combined, make this one of my favorite days ever."

Of the total $321,000 donated through the 2020 Giving Challenge, $119,000 came from individual donations. $83,000 was matched by The Patterson Foundation and $119,000 was matched by the Mulva family. FST plans to continue fundraising for an additional $56,000 to reach the full potential of Patrick and Mary Mulva's expanded matching grant of $175,000.

"What great news to learn community donations during the Giving Challenge, not only met our matching challenge, but exceeded it," shared Patrick and Mary Mulva. "We think that shows how important it is to Sarasota that FST continues to provide quality entertainment and educational opportunities. We couldn't agree more and are pleased to increase our matching amount to $175,000. Our thanks go to the donors and to those at FST dedicated to making the re-opening a huge success. We look forward to all the performances to come."

The Mulvas' gift - along with the gifts of over 1,000 individuals and support from The Patterson Foundation - comes at a time when FST, like most businesses, is working to offset sizeable financial losses incurred in response to the devastating spread of COVID19. On March 16, FST announced that it was cancelling the remainder of its Winter Season-including five productions playing to full capacity, weekly FST Improv performances, and educational programming-due to COVID-19. As a result of these cancellations, FST projects a loss of over $1 million in revenue this season alone-over 10% of the theatre's total operating budget. FST patrons were encouraged to consider donating any unused tickets for cancelled productions back to the theatre as tax-deductible donations.

"This match could not come at a better time," continued Hopkins. "We know that FST, along with all other theatres in America, has a long road ahead. The very essence of what we do requires a living, breathing audience, which today is a dangerous thing. We look forward to a new tomorrow-when the danger will be gone, and the joy and promise of all that is good and true in the American Theatre will once again take shape on the FST stage. When that happens, the strength of our theatre will be worthy of the generosity of Pat and Mary Mulva and people like them."

Patrick and Mary Mulva have been steadfast supporters of FST since 2018, when they relocated from Seattle to Sarasota because of its beauty and diverse artistic offerings. The Mulvas have since become Season Underwriters for FST's 2019 and 2020 Winter Seasons. They have also sponsored FST's annual fundraising event, The FST Shindig, for the past two years. Patrick Mulva serves as a Trustee on FST's Board of Directors, contributing almost 40 years of executive leadership to the governing body.

For more information on the matching challenge grant, made possible by the generous gift of Patrick and Mary Mulva, please contact Melody Mora-Shihadeh, FST's Director of Individual Giving, at (941) 366-9017 x326 or at mmora-shihadeh@floridastudiotheatre.org.





