Florida Studio Theatre Extends and Expands Scholarship Program for Front Line Workers and Their Families

A new theatre school session for students ages 7-17 kicks off the week of August 31, and classes for students age 18+ begin the week of September 28.

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that it will extend its FST School scholarship program, providing full and partial scholarships to front line workers (police, firefighters, EMTs, and hospital workers) and their families. Now, as local schools reopen, FST is adding teachers and their families to the list of those who qualify for these special FST School scholarships.

The nonprofit theatre first announced this initiative in May 2020, as a way to give back to the community and serve those who are doing so much to serve us. Following a great response this past spring, FST has decided to continue and expand this initiative as its theatre school opens a new session of classes. A brand new theatre school session for students ages 7-17 kicks off the week of August 31, and classes for students age 18+ begin the week of September 28. Those interested and who qualify are invited to call FST's Education Office at (941) 366-1350 for eligibility, more information, and to enroll. Scholarships are made possible thanks to the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation along with support from individual donors.

"It is important that we continue to offer scholarships to front line workers and their families," said Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "These are people who are making sacrifices and taking risks in a very real and concrete manner to better our community. Teaching theatre is teaching communication. These unprecedented times require that we each find our voice and the ability to truly hear one another. That is what theatre is about. We hope folks take advantage of these scholarships, join us for a class, and use the opportunity to discover their distinct voice."

Led by FST's team of Professional Resident Teaching Artists, in-person and online classes for students of all ages and experience levels are available in acting, dancing, singing, playwriting, improvisation and more. Since launching virtual class offerings in May, the reach and impact of The FST School has grown beyond state borders, welcoming students from as far as Mexico, California, and Connecticut.

On-site classes will operate within full compliance of CDC guidelines, including limited class sizes, social distancing, and rigorous sanitizing and disinfecting. Masks are required upon arrival at FST and while moving from space to space at the theatre.

With 13 classes beginning the week of August 31 and 16 more classes beginning the week of September 28, The FST School offers a wide range of opportunities to create and connect. A complete list of classes can be found by visiting fstschool.floridastudiotheatre.org. Those interested who qualify for this new and expanded scholarship program are invited to call FST's Education Office at (941) 366-1350 for eligibility, more information, and to enroll.

