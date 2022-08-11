Florida Studio Theatre Extends SMOKE & MIRRORS Through End of August

Florida Studio Theatre will extend the comedic murder mystery, Smoke & Mirrors. Smoke & Mirrors centers on Hamilton Orr, one of Hollywood's top directors, who brainstorms a deadly scheme to gain control over a multi-million-dollar film. Written by Will Osborne and Anthony Herrera, Smoke & Mirrors will now run in FST's Gompertz Theatre through August 28, 2022. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

"We're so excited that Smoke & Mirrors has been held over!" said Catherine Randazzo, the show's director. "Audiences are loving how multi-faceted this play is. It mixes suspense, crackling comedy, quirky characters, and action into one fast-paced show."

Set on a private island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Smoke & Mirrors follows a Hollywood creative team who is putting the finishing touches on the script for their next hit film. Hamilton, a conniving movie director and producer, wants complete authority over the film and isn't afraid to go to extreme lengths to make it happen. So, he comes up with a deadly scheme and convinces the movie's screen writer, Clark, and his wife, Barbara, to join his plot. When things don't go as planned, the trio come face to face with the wily local sheriff, Leroy.

Cast in FST's production of Smoke & Mirrors are Alberto Bonilla (Clark), Ben Cherry (Hamilton), Jack Gerhard (Derek), Justin Ness (Sheriff Leroy), and Alanna Smith (Barbara).