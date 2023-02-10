Florida Studio Theatre Extends Runs Of THE 70S: MORE THAN A DECADE And A PLACE IN THE SUN

Florida Studio Theatre is extending two Cabaret productions-The '70s: More Than A Decade and A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder­. By the time FST's Winter Cabaret Series opener, The '70s: More Than A Decade, closes, the show will have run for 22 weeks. This newly announced extension also brings A Place in the Sun to a 21-week run.

"It has been so exciting to see how these two shows have connected with our audience," said Rebecca Hopkins, Lead Developer of The '70s: More Than A Decade. "I've heard from many people that The '70s: More Than A Decade brought back memories of that time. There's something so distinct and powerful about the music of the '70s that you can't help but be drawn into the show-even if you weren't alive at the time."

On January 3, FST announced that it would be presenting a limited return engagement of The 70s: More Than A Decade in its Keating Theatre, running from March 8-19, 2023. Due to popular demand, Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre is now extending this special encore run for an additional week. Featuring such songs as "Joy to the World," "Let It Be," and "Stayin' Alive," this dynamic music revue will now run through March 26 in FST's Keating Theatre.

Featured in the limited return engagement of The 70s: More Than A Decade are Nick Anastasia (Laughing Matters, Vol. 5 & 6; Unchained Melodies), Stacey Harris (The Wonder Years; Burt and Me), Jannie Jones (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Guitar Girls), and Eddie Weaver (Cinderella; The Wanderers).

A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder has already been extended once and was scheduled to close April 2, 2023. Due to continued demand, FST is now holding the production over again. The Cabaret will now play in FST's Goldstein Cabaret through April 9, 2023.

"This extension is a testament to the energy and exuberance of the cast, as well as the joy inherent in Stevie's music," said Jason Cannon, Lead Show Developer. "Even though I've been living with this show for almost three years now, from concept to research to writing to development to production, I can't wait to see it again!"

A Place in the Sun celebrates Stevie Wonder's legendary impact as a musical pioneer, featuring such timeless hits as "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "Superstition," and "Isn't She Lovely?" Bringing Stevie Wonder's music to life are Joshua Pyram (FST debut), Ben Senneff (FST debut), and Madalyn McHugh (Friends in Low Places, Three Pianos). The trio is joined onstage by Sean Holland II (Piano & Others) and Marcus James (Drums).

Single tickets for these hit Cabarets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.