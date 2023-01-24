Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of Original Music Revue, A PLACE IN THE SUN: A TRIBUTE TO STEVIE WONDER

Due to audience demand, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder has been extended by an additional week and is now playing through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of its high-energy Cabaret, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, which is now held over through Sunday, April 2, 2023, in FST's Goldstein Cabaret.

This salute to the music pioneer was developed by Jason Cannon, Sarah Durham, and Richard Hopkins and features musical arrangements by Scott Michaelsen and Jim Prosser. Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"Stevie Wonder's music is timeless in melody, and his voice is woven into the very essence of our culture," said Jason Cannon, Lead Show Developer. "His music exudes such joy, and is suffused with such love-for partners, children, friends, and the world-that you can't help but feel hope when you listen to him. He doesn't just entertain. Stevie uplifts. I'm thrilled the show has been extended, but I'm not surprised. Who isn't looking for an evening filled with joy, love, and hope?"

Critics are praising A Place in the Sun, calling it "One-of-a-kind," "Outstanding," and "Fantastic!" Venice Gondolier-Sun wrote, "Make sure to see this show." The Cabaret has also been a hit with audiences, who are calling the lively music revue "Fabulous," "Delightful," "Very engaging," and "Wonderful." Audience member Fred E. lauded the "Outstanding musicianship and powerful presentations." He added, "The enthusiasm presented by the performers was contagious! It was one of the best cabarets that we have attended."

A Place in the Sun takes audiences on a musical journey through Stevie Wonder's life-from the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen of Wonder's biggest hits, including "I Just Called to Say I Love You," "Superstition," and "Isn't She Lovely?," this lively Cabaret celebrates Stevie's artistic contributions that have earned him the status of the most-awarded solo artist of all time.

Bringing Stevie Wonder's music to life are Joshua Pyram (Piano and Vocals), Ben Senneff (Piano and Vocals), Sean Holland II (Piano and Others), Marcus James (Drums), and Madalyn McHugh (Guitar and Vocals).

Pyram is a classically trained actor, singer-songwriter, and dancer who was featured in AMT Theatre NYC's production of An Unbalanced Mind! and Bayou Theatre Company's Passing Strange. Senneff has played Moritz in Spring Awakening, Smudge in Forever Plaid, and Mr. Price in Kinky Boots. Holland II has performed in several musical and opera productions, including Hairspray, Cinderella, Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld, and Rossini's La Scala di Seta. James attended the Berklee College of Music and was last seen at FST in the 2020 Cabaret, Light My Fire. A Place in the Sun marks McHugh's fourth production at FST. Since 2019, McHugh has given 400 Cabaret performances across the country covering a wide variety of musical styles.

Due to audience demand, A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder has been extended by an additional week and is now playing through Sunday, April 2, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.




