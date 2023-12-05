Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The production is running through January 14.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre Extends Run Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is pleased to announce the extension of its opening Winter Mainstage production, Little Shop of Horrors, which is now held over through Sunday, January 14, 2024, in FST's Gompertz Theatre.  With Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken, this popular musical comedy has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 40 years. Tickets are on sale at Click Here or at 941.366.9000.

The production is connecting with audiences and critics, alike. Critics are calling Little Shop of Horrors “A bloody good show” (Venice Gondolier-Sun), “Engaging” (Sarasota Herald-Tribune), and “Comic perfection” (The Observer). Audiences are calling the hit Broadway and sci-fi musical “Fantastic,” “Very entertaining,” “Phenomenal,” and “Hilarious!” Audience member Nancy C. said, “I loved every minute of it! Fantastic voices, costumes, and sets, and Audrey II was fabulous. What great talent comes to Sarasota.”

“We are ecstatic that Little Shop of Horrors is extending for another week,” said show director Sean Daniels. “I love that people are connecting with the fantastic music of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and are enjoying the cast's performances. Even more so, I'm thrilled that people are enjoying the journey of watching Seymour, our hero, grab his moment, break out of the space that he's trapped in, and dare for something more. We're excited that, with this extension, even more people will get to go on that journey.”

Little Shop of Horrors follows hapless flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he names ‘Audrey II' after his coworker crush. The scheming, foul-mouthed plant promises Seymour unending fame and fortune with one condition: he must keep feeding it BLOOD. Seymour soon discovers Audrey II's out-of-this-world origins and its insatiable appetite for global domination.

FST's production features a nine-person cast, including Joel Blum (Mr. Mushnik), Katelyn Bowman (Ronette/Dance Captain), Derrick Cobey (Voice of Audrey II/The Plant), Samantha Duval (Audrey), David Gaztambide (Puppeteer/Audrey II), John Gregorio (Orin and Others), Jameelah Leaundra (Crystal), Sam Seferian (Seymour), and Desireé Tolodziecki (Chiffon).

FST's production of Little Shop of Horrors is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and the Shubert Foundation. Thank you to our media sponsor, the Herald Tribune Media Group.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Little Shop of Horrors has been held over and is now playing through Sunday, January 14, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or at 941.366.9000.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.


