Florida Studio Theatre Announces the Cast for THREE PIANOS Original Music Revue

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the cast for Three Pianos, an all-new celebration of musicians who took the piano to new heights. When FST was forced to close its doors to the public last March, its artistic team went to work, creating a catalogue of Cabarets for future production. Now, FST's Gompertz Theatre reopens with Three Pianos, one of the very first shows that went into development last spring. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Three Pianos runs from March 31 to May 2, 2021. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or at 941.366.9000.

Leading this musical trio is Nygel D. Robinson, who previously starred in That's Amoré! (2020) and the record-breaking revue Blue Suede Shoes (2018). Robinson has also been seen in Godspell (St. Michael's Playhouse), The All-Night Strut (Milwaukee Rep), and as Larry in the workshop and Lincoln Center concert version of Beau: The Musical.

"It's so nice to be back collaborating with people in-person!" said Robinson. "I've missed bouncing ideas off of other artists and seeing what comes from it. Together, we're shaping a beautiful gem of a show."

Joining Robinson onstage are two returning FST guest artists: Michael Maricondi and Madalyn McHugh.

Michael Maricondi previously appeared in FST's 2019 Summer Cabaret Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond. Maricondi received the equivalent of a Master's Degree in Acting and Cinema Studies at Acting International in France, where he lived and worked for seven years creating and directing several projects, including Looking for the Little Mouse.

Madalyn McHugh returns to FST after charming audiences last season in the hit country music Cabaret, Outlaws & Angels. She is an alumna of The Open Jar Institute, New York City's most Broadway-integrated training program, and has performed as the opening act for both Kevin Bacon and Frank Vignola.

FST's Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins will direct Three Pianos. In the past few years, Hopkins directed The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2019) and Honor Killing (2018) on FST's Mainstage, as well as Shakespeare's Greatest Hits (2018) and Older Than Dirt (2017) in the Cabaret. Since his arrival at FST in 1980, Hopkins has guided the theatre from a small touring company to a nationally-recognized regional theatre, impacting over 230,000 adults and children annually.

Scott Michaelsen (Music Director) will make his second appearance at FST with Three Pianos, after serving as the Music Director for last season's abridged run of Unchained Melodies. Recent music-directing credits include Sister Act (Post Playhouse), Grease and Camelot (Sierra Repertory Theatre), and Titanic the Musical with Thoroughly Modern Productions.

The creative team includes Bruce Price (Scenic Designer), Susan Angermann (Costume Coordinator), Nick Jones (Lighting Design), Thom Korp (Sound Design), and Alexandra Parris (Stage Manager).

FST will operate in compliance of all CDC guidelines, and Three Pianos will perform for socially-distanced, limited capacity audiences. The theatre has taken additional safety measures, including installing MERV-13 air filters in all campus air conditioning units, which are rated to trap virus carriers. Spaces have increased fresh air intake and ventilation with a minimum of six full air exchanges per hour. The full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.