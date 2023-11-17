Florida Studio Theatre Announces The Date And Theme For Its Annual Fundraising Event

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will hold its Golden Anniversary Shindig on Monday, March 4, 2024, in celebration of the regional theatre producing high-quality, professional contemporary theatre for 50 years. Held in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing, FST's annual Shindig will be a gathering of dedicated friends, artists, and community partners that have supported the theatre as it welcomes over 225,000 attendees each year. Chairing this celebration is Wendy Grady, a Winter Season Underwriter and staunch supporter of FST's award-winning WRITE A PLAY program. As the theatre's major fundraising event of the 2023-2024 Season, the Golden Anniversary Shindig will pay homage to FST's vibrant history and exciting future.

“As the chair of the 2024 Golden Anniversary Shindig, I am pumped up to do whatever I can to ensure this event is a major success,” said Grady. “Anything I can do I am willing to do for this wonderful organization.”

“I think it's important to look back to better understand our strengths and weaknesses,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “The past informs our future. By learning from our history, we can improve our future. FST has had a wonder-filled first half-century. It is our intention to make the next half century even better.”

Sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, FST's annual Shindig kicks off with a cocktail reception and passed hors d'oeuvres at 5:30PM in the Hegner Theatre Wing. Guests will then assemble in FST's Gompertz Theatre to watch exclusive live performances by some of FST's beloved artists and observe the presentation of the esteemed Spelman Award. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre's founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to a foundation or an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with mentorship, financial, and/or in-kind support.

After the ceremony, guests will gather in FST's Court Cabaret and Bowne's Lab Theatre for a seated dinner by Michael's On East, which will conclude the evening.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation is the event's first Gold Sponsor. There are three total levels of sponsorship available: Bronze ($1000), Silver ($2,500 and includes two tickets), and Gold ($5,000 and includes 6 tickets). To reserve a table or become a sponsor for this event on March 4, contact Kristin Hartnett, Development Associate, at KHartnett@FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9017 ext. 316.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.