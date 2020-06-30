Florida Studio Theatre Announces In-Person Adult Educational Offerings

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced that, starting the week of July 13, limited educational programming for students ages 18 and up will be held in-person on its downtown Sarasota campus. For several weeks, FST has offered live musical and comedic entertainment for diners in its Green Room Café & Bar and Bowne's Lab. Starting the week of June 8, FST opened in-person Summer Theatre Camp for youth and teens. Now, with the third session of The FST School beginning the week of July 13, select Adult Education classes will take place live at FST. Each in-person course costs $199 for eight weeks of training. A full list of FST's live educational offerings for adults is below. Scholarships are available. For more information or to enroll, call FST's Education Office at (941) 366-1350 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

"We're incredibly excited to return to some in-person classes," said Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "A lot of classes work extremely well online. Our playwriting classes, Reader's Circle, and even some of our improv classes will continue online. For certain acting and improv classes, there's really no substitute for being in the same room together. We've got social distancing down and we take great care to run as safe a class as possible from arrival to dismissal. We can't wait to get back in the classroom!"

Students 18 and up have benefitted from FST's adult education classes, saying, "It has been a great growing experience," "The FST School is a great community asset," and "It was very valuable in adding more depth and joy to my life."

While FST will continue to offer adult classes online, four courses in improvisation and theatre creation will take place weekday evenings on the theatre's downtown Sarasota campus. Two in-person classes in Improvisation will run-Improv 101: Intro to Improvisation and Improv 501: Narrative Long-Form. Students in Improv 101 discover their spontaneity, build-self-confidence, and develop their performance skills. Best suited for experienced improvisers, Improv 501 helps students transition from game-based improv to more narrative forms.

Taking place on Tuesday evenings, No Fear Shakespeare aims to demystify Shakespeare for students by breaking down verse, exploring the meaning of his words, and performing some of his most powerful speeches. Additionally, in an advanced Comedic Storytelling class, students learn how to weave together multiple stories focusing on a larger theme to create a full, 30-minute performance.

Rigorous care will be taken to ensure students' safety by fully complying with the most up-to-date CDC guidelines. Masks will be required for all students upon their arrival to FST, and social distancing will be enforced at all times. The theatre will take additional measures, such as limiting the number of people in each studio space to no more than 13 people, to further protect students' health and safety. For a full list of safety precautions that FST is taking, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/fst-school-adults.

Beginning the week of July 13, limited adult education programming will be conducted in person on the theatre's downtown campus. These offerings will be held over the course of eight weeks and cost $199. A list of FST's in-person educational offerings for adults is below. For a complete schedule of FST's online and in-person classes, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/fst-school-adults. Scholarships are available.

