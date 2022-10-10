Florida Studio Theatre Announces Date For It Annual Fundraising Event

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will hold its annual shindig on Monday, February 6, 2023, in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing. Attendees are invited to don their favorite '70s apparel or best cocktail attire for FST's biggest fundraising event of the year.

Wendy Grady, a Winter Season Underwriter and staunch supporter of the theatre's WRITE A PLAY program for several years, will chair this event. Gulf Coast Community Foundation is the lead sponsor of FST's annual shindig. Sponsorships of various levels are available. To reserve a table for this event on February 6, contact Kristin Hartnett, Development Associate, at KHartnett@FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9017 ext. 316.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, performances by FST's resident improv troupe, and more, at 5:30PM. Guests will then assemble in FST's Gompertz Theatre to watch exclusive live performances by some of FST's beloved artists. A seated dinner by Michael's On East will conclude the evening.

During the Shindig, FST will present the esteemed Spelman Award. Named in honor of Florida Studio Theatre's founding Artistic Director, Jon Spelman, the Spelman Award is presented to a foundation or an individual who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership by providing FST with mentorship, financial, and/or in-kind support.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact- providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 230,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, New Play Development, and FST Improv.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are the theatre where the street meets the elite - where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.